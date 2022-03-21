Attys Get $34M In Fees For John Hancock Overcharging Suit

By Josh Liberatore (March 21, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who helped a class of John Hancock life insurance policyholders score a $123 million settlement will receive $34 million for their work, after a New York federal judge granted Susman Godfrey LLP's fee request. A federal judge granted a request by Susman Godfrey LLP that attorneys get $34 million in fees after they helped a class of John Hancock life insurance policyholders win a $123 million settlement. (iStock.com/Andrei Barmashov) U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Thursday granted in full Susman Godfrey's proposed order for $34.4 million in fees, plus a pro rata share of interest earned on the settlement...

