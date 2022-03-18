5 Steps For Counsel Managing Health Care Data Breaches

By Gina Bertolini, Jacqueline Hoffman and Desiree Moore (March 18, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Recent escalations of data security incidents and data breaches have significantly affected companies across many industries. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, the U.S. experienced a staggering 68% increase in the total number of data compromises in 2021 as compared to 2020.[1] This threat is felt acutely within the health care sector, given the sensitivity of data and the complex, intersecting regulatory framework governing data privacy and security in the health care setting. Additionally, innovations in technology have expanded traditional models of health care, resulting in the proliferation of health-care-adjacent entities. As a result, many new or evolving companies that...

