The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage.
The members of Law360's 2022 Access to Justice Editorial Advisory Board are:
Laura Atkinson-Hope, Latham & Watkins LLP
Laura Atkinson-Hope serves as the deputy public service counsel (U.S.) for Latham and is responsible for managing, coordinating and advancing the firm's pro bono practice and public service efforts. She focuses on U.S. immigration law, supporting the firm's sustainability initiatives, and structuring pro bono partnerships with Latham's commercial clients.
Jennifer Becker, Legal Momentum
Jennifer Becker is legal director at Legal Momentum. She works on a range of litigation and advocacy initiatives related to gender-based violence and gender equity. She leads judicial education on issues related to survivors' access to justice nationally. She formerly served as a prosecutor in the Bronx, New York.
Sirena Castillo, Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP
Sirena Castillo manages Manatt's pro bono matters and develops the firm's pro bono and community partnerships nationwide. She also maintains her own active docket of pro bono cases focused on immigration matters, including individuals seeking humanitarian relief, class actions and amicus briefs.
Kimberly A. Evans, Grant & Eisenhofer PA
Kimberly Evans, principal within Grant & Eisenhofer's civil rights practice group, is a dynamic advocate for survivors of sexual assault and harassment, Title IX sexual abuse violations on college campuses, and discrimination. She also represents victims of institutional abuse and other forms of police misconduct.
Caroline J. Heller, Greenberg Traurig LLP
Caroline J. Heller is a litigation shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's New York office, chair of the firm's Global Pro Bono Program, and the New York office pro bono coordinator. Heller is an integral member of Greenberg Traurig's Justice Initiative and is host of the firm's Pro Bono Podcast, "Good in Practice."
Monique B. Howery, Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP
Monique Howery is an experienced litigator representing clients in matters including intellectual property, financial litigation, and wrongful convictions. An avid reader, Howery enjoys historical fiction and biographies that provide a compelling framework for understanding the evolution of our society and institutions, which she finds useful in her advocacy efforts.
Ellyn Josef, Vinson & Elkins LLP
Ellyn Josef supervises V&E's pro bono activities and committees and spearheads local, national and international pro bono projects. She previously worked as a staff attorney at the Houston College of Law Legal Clinic, using the law to positively impact the community and train future pro bono lawyers.
Susan Baker Manning, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP
Susan Baker Manning is the firm's senior pro bono trial lawyer. She leads large impact litigation matters in support of at-risk individuals and under-represented groups. She also expands the firm's long-standing commitment to civil liberties work across numerous issues and deepens and forms new relationships with clients and partner organizations.
Anil Vassanji, Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman LLP
Anil Vassanji is a litigation associate at Friedman Kaplan, where he serves as co-lead attorney in coordinating and strengthening the firm's overall pro bono efforts. He is a board member of the New York Civil Liberties Union and volunteers with the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance.