SLAPP Back Against 'Lawfare,' But Not Too Hard, Attys Say

By Richard Crump (March 18, 2022, 8:59 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government has vowed to stop wealthy elites from abusing the country's courts by using the threat of costly litigation to silence critics, but the reforms will likely meet resistance from defamation plaintiffs lawyers over concerns it will erode claimants' access to the justice system. Chelsea Football Club owner, Roman Abramovich, who has been sanctioned by the U.K. government, is among those who have tried to use their wealth to intimidate journalists from scrutinizing the affairs of the rich and powerful. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Ministers are looking to introduce measures that will curb the use of so-called strategic lawsuits against...

