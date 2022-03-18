Texas Justices Say Bank Not Liable For $400K Check Fraud

By Morgan Conley (March 18, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court refused to let an attorney blame a regional bank for his falling victim to a $400,000 check-fraud scam, ruling Friday that the bank didn't agree to verify that a check he deposited into his trust account cleared before sending a six-figure wire transfer. The state's high court reversed a split decision from the First Court of Appeals that attorney Roy J. Elizondo III could avoid liability for $400,000 that his bank transferred to a third party in Japan. The justices held that Cadence Bank didn't have a contractual duty to verify the funds behind what turned out to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS