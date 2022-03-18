Texas Justices Free Energy Co. From Electric Shock Suit

By Clark Mindock (March 18, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that an energy production company can't be sued over injuries sustained by a contractor during electrical work because it was obvious the dangerous conditions that led to the injury were present. Reversing a lower court, the justices said SandRidge Energy Inc. can't be held liable for injuries sustained by electrical lineman John Barfield, a contractor. The court said the Texas property owners' liability statute, Chapter 95 of the Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code, couldn't be used to hold landowners accountable if the hazardous conditions were easy to spot. In this case, "it is undisputed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS