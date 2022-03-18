Ill. Court Says Insurer Needn't Cover Faulty Elevator Award

By Hope Patti (March 18, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Erie Insurance Exchange has no duty to defend or indemnify a contractor in a lawsuit over improperly installed elevators, an Illinois state appeals court affirmed, agreeing with a lower court that the underlying action claimed no covered property damage. A lower court did not err when it granted summary judgment in favor of Erie and barred Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc.'s expert testimony, the Fifth District said in an opinion published Thursday, also affirming an order that denied Korte's motion to compel discovery. "We find that the underlying complaint does not allege 'property damage' caused by 'an occurrence' as required by...

