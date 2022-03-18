Logistics Investor To Nab German Dietz Asset For $84M

By Emma Whitford (March 18, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- British logistics real estate investor Tritax EuroBox announced Friday that it plans to buy a German asset from a Dietz AG subsidiary for €76.4 million ($84.5 million), marking its 11th investment in the country. The under-construction property is located in the town of Dormagen between the cities of Düsseldorf and Cologne, according to a press announcement from Tritax EuroBox PLC. It will include three units spanning 36,437 square meters (392,204 square feet) and will be leased to one or multiple tenants. Construction is expected to finish in Feb. 2023. Counsel information for the transaction was not immediately available, and it was...

