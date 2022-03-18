Holland & Knight Guides $105M Starwood Brooklyn Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (March 18, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Starwood Mortgage Capital has provided $105 million in financing for a pair of multifamily buildings in Brooklyn in a deal Holland & Knight LLP worked on, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Starwood Mortgage Capital LLC is for 376-378 Flushing Ave., and mortgage documents filed in New York on Friday indicate that Holland & Knight Charlotte partner David Iacuzio worked on the matter. It wasn't immediately clear what role Iacuzio played on the transaction, and Iacuzio couldn't immediately be reached for comment Friday. The borrower is an entity affiliated with New York-based JP Management. Of...

