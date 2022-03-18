NJ Panel Orders Venue Rethink In Exploding Vape Pen Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 18, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court ordered a lower court to rethink its ruling that the Garden State has jurisdiction over product liability claims stemming from an exploding vape pen battery made by Korea-based LG Chem Ltd., reasoning that the record wasn't sufficiently developed enough to reach that conclusion. A two-judge Appellate Division panel reversed and remanded a Middlesex County Superior Court's finding that the service of the complaint on LG Chem's U.S. subsidiary was enough to keep the suit in New Jersey, where the pen was purchased, even though the subsidiary isn't a party. The Middlesex court failed to conduct...

