GOP Rep. Says Privacy, Section 230 Reforms Not Enough

By Nadia Dreid (March 18, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- House Republicans have met and conferred about their priorities when it comes to dealing with Big Tech, but at least one of their number walked away from the meeting displeased about the lack of focus on antitrust. The House GOP Big Tech Censorship and Data Task Force met Wednesday to reveal their findings and discuss where to go from there, but according to Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., the group focused too much on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — which shields internet and tech companies from being held liable for content posted on their platforms — and not enough...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS