NY High Court Backs Credit Suisse Unit In RMBS Appeal

By Jon Hill (March 18, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court has sided with a Credit Suisse subsidiary in its battle against an RMBS trustee's effort to hold it liable for millions of dollars in allegedly shoddy mortgage loans securitized before the 2008 financial crisis, slashing the trustee's potential recovery in the case. In a Thursday decision, the New York State Court of Appeals narrowed the scope of a 2013 repurchase action that U.S. Bank NA — the trustee for the so-called HEAT 2007-1 residential mortgage-backed securities trust — brought against the trust's sponsor, DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. U.S. Bank sued after flagging roughly a fifth of the loans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS