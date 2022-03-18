Ute Banishment Case Belongs In Tribal Court, 10th Circ. Says

By Caleb Symons (March 18, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday revived a case over a group of Ute Indian Tribe members' five-year banishment but said the lower court ought to have found the exiled elders cannot sue their tribe in federal court if they haven't exhausted all tribal remedies. The ruling, by a split appellate panel, reversed a Utah federal court's decision in late 2019 to dismiss the four Utes' lawsuit on jurisdictional grounds — giving them another chance to overturn their temporary expulsion. But whereas the district court said the tribe members' habeas corpus request was invalid under the Indian Civil Rights Act, the Tenth...

