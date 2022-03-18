USPS OIG Says Electric Vehicles Have Benefits But Cost More

By Daniel Wilson (March 18, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Postal Service watchdog has found that there are clear environmental benefits to the USPS using electric vehicles while gasoline-powered vehicles have a lower cost of ownership, amid the service's contentious pending multibillion-dollar procurement of primarily gas-powered vehicles. Electric vehicles, or EVs, are "generally capable" of meeting the USPS' vehicle needs, and there are clear environmental and sustainability benefits compared to gas-powered vehicles, as EVs are more mechanically reliable, the USPS Office of Inspector General said in a white paper released Thursday. "Operating many of these vehicles would have important environmental benefits, decreasing the Postal Service's carbon emissions and encouraging...

