9th Circ. Upholds LA County's Ban On Flavored Tobacco

By Katryna Perera (March 18, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower court's decision to toss the claims of tobacco companies against Los Angeles County, finding Friday that the lower court was correct in its ruling that state and local governments can control the sale of tobacco products within their borders. A three-judge panel voted 2-1 to affirm a California federal judge's dismissal of a suit brought by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., American Snuff Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc. that claimed the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act preempts Los Angeles County's ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products. Circuit Judge...

