Canadian Entrepreneur Can't Ditch $4M Kratom Merch IP Fight

By Morgan Conley (March 18, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge refused to dismiss third-party claims against a Canadian entrepreneur, ruling that a company named in a $4.2 million trademark infringement case over products derived from the herbal extract kratom sufficiently alleged the entrepreneur acts as an alter ego for the entities that sued it. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. rejected a motion to dismiss lodged by third-party defendant Steven Curtis Holfeld — known professionally as Steve Curtis — on Thursday. After giving Natural Vitamins Laboratory Corp. more time to flesh out its argument that Curtis must face claims in Georgia federal court, Judge Thrash said...

