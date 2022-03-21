7th Circ. Won't Revive Becton Buyers' Antitrust Suit Again

By Matthew Perlman (March 21, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has affirmed the tossing of a case accusing Becton Dickinson & Co. of conspiring with a pair of distributors to inflate syringe and catheter prices, finding that the rejiggered allegations are not plausible. A Seventh Circuit panel on Friday issued an opinion affirming an Illinois district court's second dismissal of the case being brought by health care providers Marion HealthCare LLC and Marion Diagnostic Center LLC. The providers narrowed their allegations after the Seventh Circuit revived the case in 2020 to focus on agreements between Becton and two distributors, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., rather than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS