Calif. Emission Authority Revival Is Tailwind For Stricter Rules

By Rick Rothman and Jeremy Esterkin (March 22, 2022, 11:52 AM EDT) -- In a move that was telegraphed at the outset of the Biden administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced March 9 that it is reversing a Trump-era decision to revoke California's authority to set tailpipe emission standards more stringent than those established by the agency. This action restores California's role in setting more stringent emission and fuel efficiency standards that have impacts beyond the state's borders. Background In the 1960s, California sought and received a waiver under the federal Clean Air Act, commonly known as the California waiver, that allows the state to set its own tailpipe emissions standards for new...

