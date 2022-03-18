Judge Says Exec Claims Should Be Cut In Appvion Stock Suit

By Rick Archer (March 18, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal magistrate judge is recommending the dismissal of most of the claims in a second try at a suit alleging ex-executives of bankrupt paper company Appvion Inc. duped workers into sinking their retirement savings into overvalued company stock. In his Thursday report, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Dries said while the revised complaint sufficiently supports claims that one of the trustees in charge of the stock option plan was "imprudent" in its investments, the complaint fails to fix deficiencies in a complaint against Appvion's former officers, directors and financial advisers that was dismissed in 2020. The ruling is the latest...

