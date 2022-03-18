Lockheed Can't Evade All Of Black Ex-Exec's Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (March 18, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court held that Lockheed Martin Corp. must face part of a Black former manager's suit alleging she'd been demoted and suspended as punishment for speaking up about a supervisor's request that she keep quiet about workplace discrimination, determining that a jury might find Lockheed's explanation was false. In Thursday's memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor partially granted Lockheed Martin's bid for summary judgment of Keishonna Harper's amended complaint against the aerospace company. The judge allowed her Title VII retaliation claim to proceed to trial, but tossed her federal race discrimination claims and Family and Medical Leave Act...

