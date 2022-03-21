Contractor Wants To Trim Damages In Pa. Gas Explosion Suits

By Matthew Santoni (March 21, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area contractor said that its actions didn't rise to the level of recklessness or outrageousness needed for punitive damages in two lawsuits over a 2021 gas explosion in Blair County, Pennsylvania, and asked a state court to trim those damages out of the suits. In preliminary objections filed Friday, Glenn Johnston Inc. said the complaints filed in February by Dana Daugherty, representing the estate of Anna Hunsicker, and gas worker Robert T. Gill were, at worst, gross negligence and not the type of wanton, willful or reckless disregard for safety necessary to justify punitive damages over allegations that GJI's drilling...

