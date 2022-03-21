Ga. Man Jailed 6 Years For $600K Tax Fraud Scheme

By Joyce Hanson (March 21, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based computer consultant who created a tax fraud scheme that stored stolen identities and filed fraudulent federal income tax returns has been sentenced to prison for more than six years and ordered to pay restitution of more than $600,000, the federal government said. Kevin Kirton, 44, of Dallas, Georgia, defrauded American taxpayers with his online computer fraud scheme by using the stolen identities to solicit fraudulent tax refunds from the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. His criminal activities landed him in jail for six years and nine months, to be followed by three years of...

