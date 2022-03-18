'My Unorthodox Life' Star Gets Delaware Suit Fast-Tracked

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 18, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Julia Haart, star of the Netflix reality series "My Unorthodox Life" who sued her estranged husband Silvio Scaglia in Delaware's Court of Chancery for allegedly pushing her out as CEO of the talent agency they co-own, has gotten her lawsuit fast-tracked. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn expedited the case in a court order Friday, a week after holding a virtual hearing on the matter. The vice chancellor declined to appoint a custodian in the case. Haart sued Scaglia in February, alleging that he had taken control of Freedom Holding Inc., the parent of their talent and modeling agency Elite World Group...

