DAPL Owner Narrows Allegations in Greenpeace Suit

By Caleb Symons (March 21, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Energy Transfer LP, the company with a majority stake in the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, has narrowed its allegations against the environmental group Greenpeace over protests the organization helped coordinate in 2016 to stop the pipeline's construction. In a joint filing with Greenpeace on March 17 in North Dakota state court, Energy Transfer said it is no longer suing the group for organizing protests at two of its other pipelines, in Pennsylvania and Louisiana. The company also asked the court to dismiss defendant Charles Brown, a Greenpeace organizer whom it had accused of helping orchestrate the pipeline protests, and withdrew some of...

