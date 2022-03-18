Nike Hit With Legal Fees After 'Cool Compression' TM Loss

By Britain Eakin (March 18, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that Nike is on the hook for legal fees but can escape some costs after a jury found in October that the athletic gear giant infringed a Philadelphia-area sportswear company's trademarked "cool compression" branded clothing. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson on Thursday deemed the case exceptional in a short, five-page opinion, and said that Lontex Corp. was entitled to all of its attorney fees. The judge, however, held that Lontex can't recover expenses covering its damages expert. Judge Baylson pointed to "a major difference between the outcomes in the bifurcated trial," with Lontex prevailing on...

