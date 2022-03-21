Chubb Unit Fights HVAC Co.'s Bid To Escape Fire Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 21, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit seeking to recoup the cost of covering a Minnesota-based broadcaster for an $8.5 million HVAC fire told an Ohio federal court that its lawsuit against the ventilation unit's maker and installer should go to trial over conflicting witness testimony. Ace American Insurance Co. said Friday it was entitled to recover costs from Northern Air Systems Inc. and Gerling and Associates Inc. for covering Hubbard Broadcasting and a production company after an HVAC unit they used caught fire, damaging television equipment following a 2018 college football match. The insurer said Northern Air, the HVAC supplier, and Gerling, which installed...

