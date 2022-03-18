Ex-Fla. Atty Gets 4 Years For Foreclosure Fraud Scheme

By Nathan Hale (March 18, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Florida federal judge handed down a four-year prison sentence Friday for a disbarred attorney who admitted to an elaborate scheme in which he conned distressed homeowners into giving him control of their properties with false promises of renegotiating their mortgages and preventing foreclosure, but he instead profited from renting and selling the homes. James Lee Clark, 61, of Wilton Manners, Florida, pled guilty in December to charges of conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud for filing fraudulent bankruptcy petitions to stop foreclosure proceedings, so he could keep profiting from the properties. He also pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS