Kombucha Maker Slams 'Implausible' False Ad Claims

By Gina Kim (March 21, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Fermented Sciences, known for its line of handcrafted organic hard kombucha beers that contain active cultures, asked an Illinois federal judge to dismiss a consumer's proposed false advertising class action, slamming her "bald assertions" that the product labels implied health benefits that could counteract alcohol for being "implausible." In a 17-page memorandum supporting dismissal filed Friday, Fermented Sciences Inc. argued that plaintiff Katie Kuciver's complaint fails to allege a single statement on the drinks' labels that is false, or cite any specific misrepresentations that she purportedly relied on before buying Flying Embers Hard Seltzer and Hard Kombucha. Instead, Kuciver claims that...

