Mediators Appointed For J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11 Plan Talks

By Vince Sullivan (March 18, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A pair of mediators will facilitate plan negotiations in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's talc subsidiary after a New Jersey bankruptcy judge appointed them Friday, with the negotiations slated to run through May. In an order signed by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan, the court appointed retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider and Gary Russo of Jones Walker LLP to lead the mediation process among debtor LTL Management LLC, the future claims representatives and the two talc claimants committees in the case. "The Co-Mediators are authorized to mediate a comprehensive resolution of issues in the case, which...

