9th Circ. Ends Stormy Daniels, Trump Defamation Fight

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 21, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday put an end to Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against former President Donald Trump, denying her appeal of an order granting Trump attorney fees. The 2018 district court order awarding Trump's counsel, Harder LLP, $292,053 in attorney fees and $1,000 in sanctions was final, a panel of judges said, and Daniels appealed the fee award far too late in the game. U.S. District Judge S. James Otero awarded the fees and sanctions to Trump two months after he dismissed Daniels' defamation case. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, had sued over a Trump tweet discounting her claim that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS