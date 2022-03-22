Ga. Judge Accused Of Using Campaign Funds For Vacations

By Emily Sides (March 22, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Georgia's judicial watchdog has filed new ethics charges against a suspended judge in the state's Court of Appeals, including allegations that he violated state law by improperly spending his campaign finance funds on a personal trip for him and his family to Hawaii and a mixed-use trip to Israel. The investigative panel of the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission on Friday filed an amended complaint that includes 35 formal charges against Judge Christian A. Coomer, who denied all wrongdoing after facing an initial complaint in December 2020. "Judge Coomer's conduct as alleged above constitutes willful misconduct in office and is prejudicial to...

