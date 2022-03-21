Pakistan Settles $6 Billion Dispute Over Reko Diq Mine

By Caroline Simson (March 21, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Pakistan has resolved a decade-old dispute with Barrick Gold that resulted in a $6 billion arbitral award issued to the Canadian miner, under which the Reko Diq project, believed to hold one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, will be restarted. Pakistan and Barrick announced Sunday that they had struck the deal, resolving a much-publicized and controversial dispute that arose after Islamabad denied a mining lease for the Reko Diq project in the mineral-rich region of Balochistan in 2011. Under the deal, Barrick will be granted a mining lease, exploration license, surface rights and a mineral agreement stabilizing...

