Ex-NJ Pol's Bid To Duck Bribery Charge Gets Cold Shoulder

By Bill Wichert (March 21, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday challenged a former state assemblyman's bid to avoid an indictment for allegedly accepting a $10,000 bribe from a tax attorney, questioning his stance that the state's bribery statute did not encompass candidates for public office. During a remote hearing on the state's challenge to a trial court ruling dismissing the indictment, the appellate panel pushed back on Jason O'Donnell's argument that the statute did not cover his purportedly illicit exchange with lawyer Matthew O'Donnell because he was merely a candidate for the mayor of Bayonne, New Jersey, at the time. The three-judge panel...

