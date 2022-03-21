Texas Tech Narrows Fired Basketball Coach's Bias Suit

By Ivan Moreno (March 21, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A fired women's basketball coach suing Texas Tech University for discrimination and retaliation saw most of her other claims tossed Friday. U.S. District Judge James W. Hendrix called Marlene Stollings updated complaint "nearly identical" to the one he ruled on in August, dismissing all but the Title VII and Title IX claims. Texas Tech attorneys expressed frustration in court documents at having to "restate their prior arguments" on issues Judge Hendrix already dismissed. "Texas Tech is ready and willing to proceed to discovery on plaintiff's surviving claims," attorneys said in court documents Oct 5. Stollings was coach at Texas Tech from...

