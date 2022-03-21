Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Rejects Google's Bid To Review Thermostat Patent

By Adam Lidgett (March 21, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has shot down Google's bid for review of an EcoFactor thermostat patent, citing a parallel fight at the U.S. International Trade Commission involving the same patent. 

A three-judge PTAB panel on Friday denied Google's petition for inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 8,886,488. The panel looked to the recent Apple v. Fintiv decision, which allows PTAB judges to deny petitions based on the timing of co-pending litigation. The panel said there is a proceeding pending before the ITC involving patents including the '488 patent, and that various Fintiv factors weighed in favor of denying...

