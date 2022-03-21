Vivint Solar Buyers Win Class Cert. In Predatory Sales Suit

By Gina Kim (March 21, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has certified a class of nearly 1,000 homeowners who allege that they were duped by a solar company into entering unfavorable contracts that contained an illegal termination fee provision, finding that common proof for restitution won't be an issue because they aren't seeking monetary damages. In a 17-page order Friday, U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup granted plaintiff Gerrie Dekker's request to certify a class of homeowners who claim they were tricked by Vivint Solar into signing illegal power purchase agreements, finding that there is commonality and typicality among all of their claims regarding the unlawful termination...

