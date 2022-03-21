Justices Won't Review Court-Appointed Receivers' Immunity

By Ryan Boysen (March 21, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not second-guess whether court-appointed receivers are shielded from liability for their actions thanks to "quasi-judicial immunity," leaving in place a recent Third Circuit ruling that granted a receiver those protections. The high court denied the petition by Lan Tu Trinh on Monday. As usual, the justices gave no reason for why they declined to hear the case. Trinh's Supreme Court petition stems from a business dispute with her sister over the breakup of a Pennsylvania beauty school they had co-owned. David Fineman of Fineman Krekstein & Harris PC was appointed by a state court judge in...

