NJ Transit Sleep Apnea Policy Is Misdirected, Panel Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 21, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A NJ Transit employee urged a New Jersey state appeals court to revive his class claims that the mass transit agency stuck employees with the cost of its sleep apnea testing policy, arguing Monday that a lower court erred in failing to recognize the condition as a disability. During an oral argument before a three-judge Appellate Division panel in Trenton, an attorney for Anthony Alleyne sought to overturn a decision he said only considered the definition of disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act instead of under the broader scope the state's Law Against Discrimination. "It didn't even analyze the LAD,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS