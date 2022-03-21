Marsh Launches New ESG Risk Rating Tool For Clients

By Eli Flesch (March 21, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Insurance broker Marsh launched a new risk rating tool to judge companies based on their performance in environmental, social and governance issues, while Liberty Mutual will provide risk services to companies that use the tool. Marsh on Sunday said companies that opt to use its ESG assessment tool would receive a risk rating based on 18 factors. Businesses will be measured against standards provided by a range of international groups, including the World Economic Forum and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, Marsh said. "Embedding ESG is increasingly a source of competitive advantage to the organizations that do it well,"...

