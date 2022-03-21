Pa. Court Won't Undo Pittsburgh Buildings' Demolition Denial

By Matthew Santoni (March 21, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court said it wouldn't disturb the Pittsburgh Board of Appeals' denial of demolition permits for a trio of old buildings Downtown, ruling that after being chided by the court once for its vague denial, the board properly explained why knocking down an adjacent building didn't require demolishing the other three. The Commonwealth Court panel said the appeals board had corrected deficiencies in its prior opinion denying property owner Troiani Group's request to remove three buildings along Market Street as a precaution as part of its emergency demolition plan for an adjacent six-story building, ruling that a specialized local...

