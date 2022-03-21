Ozy Media Co-Founder Sues In Del. Over Legal Fee Rights

By Rose Krebs (March 21, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Ozy Media Inc.'s co-founder has filed a lawsuit in Delaware's Chancery Court seeking to have the company advance him legal fees in connection with federal agency investigations into suspected fraud and securities law violations and in defense of claims he faces in two lawsuits in California federal court. In a lawsuit filed Friday, Samir Rao asserts that the digital media company is obligated to cover his legal expenses per company bylaws and says that he has incurred about $700,000 in legal fees to date, of which more than $400,000 remains unpaid. "Through its bylaws, Ozy Media committed to indemnify Mr. Rao...

