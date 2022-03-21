NJ Court Must Decide Insurance Coverage Before Injury Suit

By Ganesh Setty (March 21, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An insurer's declaratory action on whether it should cover its insured, who faces a personal injury suit over an assault at a party, must proceed before the underlying case, a New Jersey appeals court panel affirmed Monday. Whether an insurer should cover its insured over a personal injury suit must be decided before the underlying case, a New Jersey appeals panel said Monday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) The three-judge panel further reversed a lower court's ruling that the insurer, New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Co., had to pay attorney fees of the insured, Ryan Fleming, in both suits. New Jersey Manufacturers must do...

