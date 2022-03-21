Kohl's Draws Attention From Several Potential Suitors

By Charlie Innis (March 21, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Department store chain Kohl's Corp has received "multiple preliminary indications of interest" and is reviewing the potential offers, the company said Monday, over a month after spurning previous bids, including one backed by an activist investor that was worth nearly $9 billion. Kohl's said the proposals it has received are non-binding, and the company has enlisted Goldman Sachs to coordinate with select bidders to help them fine-tune their proposals and "include committed financing and binding documentation." Two of the prospective bidders are Hudson's Bay Co., a Canada-based department store chain owned by retail holding company HBC, and New York private equity...

