Trade Court Rejects Indian Pipe Market Distortion Finding

By Grace Dixon (March 22, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the federal government to revisit, yet again, a determination that production costs for Indian steel pipe are artificially deflated by distortions in the market for a key input amid a review of anti-dumping duties. CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly on Monday partially remanded for reconsideration duties on shipments of welded carbon steel standard pipes and tubes from India imported between 2017 and 2018, already recalculated by the U.S. Department of Commerce under protest after Judge Kelly found the agency mistakenly penalized a mandatory respondent the first time around. On review, Commerce had removed certain...

