McDonald Hopkins Adds Lewis Brisbois Cybersecurity Pro

By Celeste Bott (March 25, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- McDonald Hopkins LLC has hired a former Lewis Brisbois privacy partner with decades of experience responding to data privacy incidents, keeping clients compliant with local and federal requirements and steering both private companies and public entities through ransomware attacks. Blair L. Dawson has joined the firm's Chicago office as a member of its growing national data privacy and cybersecurity practice group, McDonald Hopkins announced on March 21. Dawson, who started on March 14, told Law360 in an interview Friday that she was drawn to the firm's enthusiasm to grow its cybersecurity team and its collegiality. There's a group effort at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS