Texas CBD Retailers Agree To Deal To End Workers' OT Row

By Michelle Casady (March 21, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The operators of two Texas CBD shops have reached an agreement to settle a proposed class action accusing them of wrongfully avoiding paying overtime wages by sharing staff and issuing separate paychecks, court records show. In a joint notice of settlement filed Saturday, the CBD shop owners told an Eastern District of Texas judge that they reached an agreement on Friday to settle the Fair Labor Standards Act dispute and are finalizing that agreement. Jay and Jamie Ashley own two CBD USA Plus franchises in Sherman and Denton, Texas, and had been sued in December by former hourly sales associate Colin...

