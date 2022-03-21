Grill's COVID Losses Not Covered, Ill. Panel Affirms

By Celeste Bott (March 21, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a Chicago-area restaurant's proposed class action against State Farm for denying coverage related to COVID-19 business income losses, saying the eatery's losses are strictly economic, not physical. A Chicago-area eatery failed to convince an Illinois appellate court to overturn a lower court's decision denying its bid for COVID-19 business interruption coverage. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Hyun Lee and his father, Jaewook Lee, the owners and operators of Evanston Grill, argued that State Farm should be on the hook, under its property coverage policy, for the business interruption that occurred when the restaurant...

