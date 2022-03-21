Singapore Court Upholds Arb. Award Despite Institution Typo

By Hailey Konnath (March 21, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Singapore court on Friday refused to throw out an arbitration award against an aluminum company, holding that arbitration provisions in the parties' contracts clearly referred to the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission despite bungling the commission's name. Judge Philip Jeyaretnam, of the High Court of the Republic of Singapore, said that the award against Great Wall Technology Aluminium Industry Pte. Ltd. isn't void just because the arbitration agreements in its contracts with Shanghai Xinan Screenwall Building & Decoration Co. named an arbitral institution that technically did not exist. The companies' contracts specified that any dispute should be brought...

