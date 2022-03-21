Int'l Securities Watchdog Mulls Stronger Investor Protections

By Tom Zanki (March 21, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A global market watchdog called for input Monday on whether regulators should expand their tools to protect retail investors following recent waves of hyperactive trading and so-called gamification that may leave less experienced investors vulnerable to fraud. The International Organization of Securities Commissions' solicitation of public feedback follows a new study that delved into increased trading volumes among retail investors in recent years. These trends include a boom in self-directed trading, increased cryptocurrency investing, and the rise of "gamification" — meaning the use of digital apps and other gamelike features by online platforms to induce trading. "The ease with which retail...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS