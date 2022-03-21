Justices Mull Allowing NC Lawmakers To Defend Voter ID Law

By Khorri Atkinson (March 21, 2022, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on Monday over whether it should allow the GOP-controlled North Carolina General Assembly to join its state's Democratic attorney general in defense of a contentious voter ID law amid worries that the Tar Heel State's chief legal officer may not vigorously defend the measure. Some justices seemed to seriously consider the lawmakers' contention that they should be permitted to intervene as an agent of the state whenever the constitutionality of one of their acts is being challenged in federal court. And Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. flatly rebutted claims that federalism requires those on either...

